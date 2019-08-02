Recently, the Trump campaign cynically enticed its supporters to drink the Kool-Aid out of $15 packs of Trump-branded plastic straws, raking in nearly $500,000 in the process.
I suppose “liberal” paper straws are what passes for political humor these days, but the harmful dumping of over 300,000 superfluous pieces of plastic junk into the environment is no joke. A plastic straw can take anywhere between 200 to 500 years to decompose, and many other plastics last a millennium. A paper straw breaks down in landfills in weeks.
Most assuredly, these President Donald Trump supporters will throw away their party favors soon after the next election. Unfortunately, their cheap bit of trumpery will live on in infamy for centuries, sucking the life out of future generations. But I suppose the gag is on them.
Andrew Ladd, Madison