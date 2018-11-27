Let's hope the upcoming Democratic House majority doesn't go overboard in investigating the Trump administration. It would be a total waste of money.
In my eyes, he has already shown himself to be guilty by introducing the phrase "enemy of the people" into the the public square. Say no more. I do not want in office a U.S. president who uses such language. Period.
He is the most dangerous person in the world right now. With his language, he's playing in the same league as Joseph Stalin, Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler and Mao Zedong. He dishonors the veterans of World War II by using this phrase, not once or twice, but many times.
His followers are his followers and always will be. For the rest of us, we should stand up now, while we still can. At this point, it's pretty obvious who President Donald Trump is and what he wants to become.
Shane Vondra, Poynette