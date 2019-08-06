Words have consequences.
President Donald Trump's bigoted and racist tweets contributed to the massacre in El Paso. His call to arms against Mexicans and immigrants was answered by a white supremacist. Of course, Trump would not accept responsibility because he is a coward. The impotent Republicans will not do anything because they are equally cowardly and in goose step with divisive Donnie.
When is enough enough? When will Congress stand up to the National Rifle Association and gun lobbyists and pass a total ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines? The time for prayers is over. The time for action is now.
The House Democrats should draft and pass a total ban within a week. If the House Republicans do not support it, it is at their peril. Send it to the Senate. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., won’t allow it to be brought up for a vote or if the Republicans vote it down -- again it is at their peril.
Polls show a vast majority of Americans support a total ban. If the Republicans will not support it, again it is at their peril for the upcoming 2020 elections.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie