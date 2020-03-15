Trump's response to virus doesn't help -- Lila Hemlin

The new coronavirus is infecting people worldwide, and President Donald Trump wants to keep the numbers down to make him look better.
Why is he worrying about the numbers? If he doesn't like them, he will just make them up to his liking and lie to the public. He again blamed the Democrats for this pandemic and has called it a hoax.
I am sad to see "the stable genius" continuing to reveal to the nation his incompetence and total self-absorption. Our country needs a president who is concerned about our nation and all of the people, not just those who agree with him.
The Republican Party used to be the party of Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower. Now it is the party of Trump, which seems to stand for a government of Trump, by Trump and for Trump. It has little or no regard for all the people in this nation -- all colors, all religions and no religions, all genders, the poor and all political persuasions.
America is referred to as a melting pot, even on our money: "e pluribus unum" -- out of many one. May we learn to accept our differences, respect them and build a stronger union together. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Lila Hemlin, Madison