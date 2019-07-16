The letter to the editor on Friday "Blaming Acosta is just a distraction" defended President Donald Trump's embattled labor secretary, Alex Acosta.
It is very sad that the letter writer and others of his ilk automatically assume that anyone objecting to President Trump's policies is a nonsensical liberal. No. Many of us are not liberals, but we think President Trump is inept, incompetent, cruel and dangerous. We ask for decency, honor and truth in government -- that's it.
Friday's letter insulted anyone who is really concerned about America's future. President Trump's continual alienation of allies, denial of science, romance with dictators, constant lies, corruption and third-grade intelligence are all dangers to our nation.
The writer implies we "spout" nonsense and harass Trump. Actually, anyone paying attention to the facts that are clearly available know this isn't the case. I am an American -- an American veteran at that. I would ask people to stop watching Fox News and pay attention to what's really happening to this country.
Roger Beck, Cottage Grove