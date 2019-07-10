Now that President Donald Trump has ridden his policy of "maximum pressure" to great success in Iran and North Korea, he has turned his attention to our southern border with his new policy of "maximum cruelty."
President Trump's "maximum cruelty" policy has resulted in thousands of asylum-seeking children being herded into cramped detention facilities with little or no hot food, no showers, no soap, no toothpaste and little medical care. In short, it's state-sponsored child abuse brought to you by the man who held a military parade to celebrate our country's birth and his own greatness.
Bringing back World War II-style internment camps and making America cruel again is now a big part of the Trump agenda for America.
Richard Berg, Middleton