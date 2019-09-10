Our nation denounces dictators, however, a dictator cannot function without minions who obey orders. With that in mind, consider Donald Trump’s Washington.
Republican minions echo his “no collusion” mantra in spite of significant evidence from Robert Mueller that the president welcomed Russian interference in the 2016 election, and more evidence of ten possible instances of obstruction of justice by Trump. Republicans refuse to consider any legislation on gun control without a dictate from President Trump.
Now, following a “suggestion” by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump golf course 180 miles and a jet flight away from his meeting in Ireland. An Air Force crew did the same -- thus putting taxpayer money in Trump’s pocket.
Then there's the response to Trump’s erroneous tweet that Alabama would be hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, and his follow up that included falsifying a government map. We now know that at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration -- the agency responsible for official government weather data and weather warnings -- subordinates were instructed not to contradict Trump.
If it looks like a dictator, and acts like a dictator, and the minions accept being dictated to, what is it? Answer: Trump’s Washington.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison