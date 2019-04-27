Major newspapers have chronicled Donald Trump's thousands of lies since he has been president of the United States.
Recently he has claimed that the United States has "record clean air," when the American Lung Association in its annual report has found just the opposite. They report the air quality in America is declining, exposing adults and children to dangerous lung diseases.
President Trump's lies are endangering American's health with polluted air and water. We must not allow him to overturn our laws and rules, which have protected the wellness of our families for decades.
President Trump and his cronies may think overturning environmental rules will save big business billions. But in the long run, as lung diseases and cancer increase, health care costs will balloon out of control and throw our economy into a nosedive.
Sooner or later the Trump lie machine will bring the United States to its knees, and all of us with it. We must control this liar and his lies.
John Murphy, Madison