Trump's leadership slowed epidemic -- Bruce Longfield

In the very early stages of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump took bold actions to slow its spread from China to the United States.
Airline flights from China were halted. The president took a lot of criticism from Democrats and the world community for his early and unprecedented response to the now obvious crisis. It turns out that his bold move was exactly what was needed. His foresight and understanding of the developing crisis has surely saved many lives.
Now picture Joe Biden, his likely Democratic challenger, in the exact same crisis with real-time decisions needing to be made. Having seen his mental confusion and his lack of awareness of his surroundings, can you imagine if he was president at this time.
We all know what the outcome would have been. The United States would now be struggling like Italy to control this major epidemic. Thanks to the president's proactive decisions, we have a better opportunity to save lives and minimize disruptions.
Biden is clearly not capable of handling the complex tasks and required mental acuity to be president. He would rather go a few rounds with a Michigan autoworker.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton