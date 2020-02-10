Trump's language deserves rebuke -- Jeff Virchow

I don't have firsthand knowledge of the words Erik Helland used in front of members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team that led to his dismissal. But I have no doubt what he said was inappropriate.
I’m encouraged when officials hold people accountable for derisive and offensive language. I would be even more encouraged if members of our political parties, particularly members of the GOP, would be as courageous in holding their leader and our president to the same high standards for the language he uses.
President Donald Trump continues to spew invectives and profanities at an alarming rate, but no one seems to be willing to challenge him about his language. Worse yet, no one seems to even care. Even worse, some celebrate his “straight talk” and encourage or even even mimic his offensive language.
This seems like a double standard to me.
Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac