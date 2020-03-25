Trump's inaction is leading to deaths -- Amanda Kemnitz

I disagreed with Friday's letter to the editor "Trump's leadership slowed epidemic."

By the time flights were halted, the virus was already in our country. And due to the aggressive nature of its transmission, it had already spread. In the meantime, as recently as a Feb. 28 rally, President Donald Trump was calling criticism of his handling of the coronavirus a "hoax." This, as well as the lack of preparedness of the U.S. government, has clearly caused more deaths with many more to come.

Supplies are critically low, putting our frontline health care workers at high risk. This is inexcusable. The Trump administration was alerted to the probability of a pandemic during the transition in 2016. Since the halting of flights, the death toll of this virus has significantly increased due to President Trump's refusal to acknowledge the true severity of this virus early on and providing the leadership needed to assist the United States in dealing with it preemptively and aggressively to save more lives and minimize the pain and suffering.

Amanda Kemnitz, registered nurse, Madison

