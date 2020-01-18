Trump's immorality is indefensible -- Denise Beckfield

As a Christian myself, I disagreed vehemently with several statements in last Sunday's letter to the editor "Christians can't back Democrats."
The writer claims that, because a verse in Leviticus opposes gay relationships, “it's very clear what God thinks of it.” Another verse (Exodus 35:2) argues that those who work on the Sabbath should be killed. I'll be sure to inform our friends who work at St. Mary's emergency room and the local fire department that they're at dire risk because they all work on Sundays.
I trust the words of my former pastor, who often said that we need to remember the Bible was written by men of God, but they were also men of their time.
The person I can't support is our president. This man paid an adult film star to keep quiet about his adultery to protect his campaign. This is a violation of campaign finance law. He then lied about it, thereby breaking both the law and two of the Ten Commandments.
President Donald Trump has labeled Mexican immigrants “rapists and murderers,” diverted funds intended for charity for his private use, taunted a disabled reporter, referred to white nationalists as “good people,” and mocked a Gold Star family solely because they were Muslim.
Denise Beckfield, Verona