Trump's hunches aren't helpful -- John Gray

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said the global death rate from the new coronavirus is 3.4 percent.
President Donald Trump came out and claimed this is false. Trump said he has a hunch the death rate is under 1 percent. Does he really believe this, or is he trying to downplay the severity of the virus?
Heaven forbid the man in control of the nation's nuclear arsenal has a hunch that Russia will launch a nuclear attack in two days, so he launches an attack himself tomorrow.
