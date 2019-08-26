President Donald Trump is a reverse-image poster child for the Humanities. Among his personality faults, the most glaring may be his lack of empathy. He seems indifferent to the suffering of others.
Education is not a panacea. But it is fun to imagine an alternative world where Trump became interested in music, art or history, a world where his ninth-grade English teacher inspired him to love reading. Who knows? He may have developed into a person who could see beyond his own inflated ego.
Trump's lack of a humanistic education is not, unfortunately, an isolated case. The Humanities have been losing ground for the past few decades. Has our collective ability to feel empathy suffered as a result? This is hard to prove, but a 2004 study from the Department of Family Medicine at UC Irvine (Shapiro, Morrison and Boker) suggests that medical students who took a medical-themed literature class were significantly more empathetic than their peers.
As a new school year commences, perhaps our culture can be inspired by President Trump to pay more attention to the Humanities in all ways, both great and small.
Donna Silver, Madison