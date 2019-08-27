Washington regulators are far away, but we farmers feel every one of their decisions.
When President Donald Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency lifted the seasonal ban on E15 -- a gasoline blend made with 15 percent ethanol -- I was hopeful. This was a decision that was going to positively affect my family farm by expanding grain markets.
But those benefits are getting further away because the EPA is handing out secret small refinery "hardship" exemptions to large oil companies such as Chevron and Exxon.
These small refinery exemptions allow massive oil corporations to bypass fuel standards that support wider choice at the fuel pump. And when big oil players lock out ethanol, demand for corn falls, too.
Wisconsin is one of the nation’s largest producers of ethanol. We have nine ethanol plants that produce over 550 million gallons annually, and production supports over 19,000 jobs.
Not only is ethanol important for farmers, but it’s significantly better for the environment and less expensive, protecting the environment and our pocketbooks.
The EPA’s secret refinery exemptions hurt everyone except a few well-connected oil companies. Wisconsin farmers should not be taking this kind of hit from an administration that promised to support the agriculture community.
Cal Dalton, Endeavor