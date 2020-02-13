Trump's EPA doesn't protect environment -- William H. Tishler

Thoughtful and caring Americans should be shocked by President Donald Trump’s appointments to top posts responsible for the nation’s environment. This is another example of President Trump’s ignorance and his dangerous penchant for deregulating sensible governmental goals. He should know that economic growth and environmental protection need not conflict.
A recent analysis of the backgrounds of 20 of his appointees indicated they had been lobbyists for, advisers to, or representatives of, interests working against the very programs they are now responsible for.
Two flagrant examples were his appointments of David Bernhardt (a former lobbyist for oil and gas companies) as head of the Department of Interior and Andrew Wheeler (who had lobbied to loosen restrictions on coal companies) as agency director for environment protection. Another appointee, David Dunlap, worked for the billionaire Koch brothers in their resistance to action on climate change.
This reckless disregard for our nation’s land, air and water is an abomination future generations will pay for dearly. President Trump does not deserve to be in office for another term or even another day.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg