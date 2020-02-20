Trump's economic growth is a con -- Daniel Holzman

President Donald Trump's economy is a con man’s economy.
Here are three reasons why:
- President Trump has cut government oversight to ensure clean water and clean air. That allows corporations to pollute and leaves the cleanup costs to the taxpayers. That is a con, leaving taxpayers with a bill.
- The president has reduced corporate taxes. Tax cuts have increased corporate profits and the stock market. Many of the Fortune 500 companies pay zero in taxes. That is another con, leaving the taxpayers to pick up the slack of the corporations.
- The president continues to increase the national debt by trillions. That keeps the military industrial complex and other government-funded corporations running at taxpayer expense. Again, the bill is on the taxpayers.
Trump’s economy is a dirty economy built on tax injustice, short-term greed and corruption. It is good for the 1% but nobody else.
How long will the false economy continue? God knows.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo