If President Donald Trump shot someone in the woods and a Democrat saw it and reported it, did it really happen? Not if you are a partisan Republican.
The first thing you would do is scream bloody murder -- not about the murder, but about the fact that a Democrat reported it. And that is their tactic on President Trump’s impeachment.
Faced with damning evidence, Republicans are choosing to throw up partisan flak to accuse Democrats of being, you got it, partisan. Ignoring the rule of law and our Constitution, they attack the investigation.
If this tactic works and the Republicans win, we all lose. Without an honest investigation of possible wrongdoing by our president, the strength of our democratic processes and institutions are diminished. Continuing to divide and conquer ourselves along partisan lines will only strengthen division and weaken us as a nation.
The only winners in this scenario will be the forces of corruption and those who abuse power who are lurking in the woods.
Dan Walker, Madison