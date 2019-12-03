First President Donald Trump claimed there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Then he claimed it was misinterpreted and inconsequential.
When a congressional investigation was started, Trump cried foul that the investigation was being conducted in secret, and that it should be public. When public hearings were held, he complained that he and his legal staff weren’t allowed to be there, call witnesses and ask questions.
Now the House Judiciary Committee has offered just that to the president, but characteristically he now refuses to participate.
Obviously, Trump is someone who can’t seem to take "yes" for an answer. His behavior is no surprise, but the reaction of his Republican sycophants who continue to support his appalling lies and obstruction tactics is.
At the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954, attorney Joseph Welch famously asked U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” I would put a similar question to Trump’s supporters in Congress: “At long last, have you left no sense of integrity?”
Thomas Bartell, Verona