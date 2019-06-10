I agree that China has committed unfair trade practices. That is not the real issue regarding President Donald Trump's actions.
Instead of barging ahead with sanctions and tariffs unilaterally, he should have worked with our allies to present a unified front. Unfortunately, in his mind the world revolves around himself.
His "America First" motto resonated with his base. But in terms of international trade, his actions have been a disaster. Unfortunately, he tends to respond to issues with his instincts rather than with reason.
Russell Pope, Madison