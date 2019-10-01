Imagine this: A small business owner, financially overstretched and turned down for loans by the banks, is approached by a loan shark who offers to "bail him out." But just before he hands over the money, the loan shark asks for "a favor." Would the business owner look into the after-hours activities of a certain police detective who has been giving him trouble?
No specific mention of a quid pro quo was made, but the indication is clear: No favor, no cash.
Sound familiar?
President Donald Trump's "perfect" call (as Trump describes it) to the president of Ukraine came days after Trump withheld military-assistance funding to Ukraine that was authorized by Congress. This may not have contained a literal quid pro quo, but to claim that this was an innocent and unencumbered request for a favor would be the height of naivete. (Read the transcript).
Only the most disingenuous Trump supporter would make that claim. Sadly, far too many disingenuous Trump supporters are burning up the airwaves of conservative talk radio, Fox News, and the halls of Congress. It reminds me of the old cartoon of three monkeys: Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.
Thomas Bartell, Verona