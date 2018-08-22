It’s clear now President Donald Trump has taken this country down the rabbit hole.
His administration has given us "alternative facts," labelled the free press as the "enemy of the people," and most recently told us that the "truth isn't truth." Up is down, black is white.
The Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit drink tea and change chairs, while Trump himself, the (drama) Queen of Hearts, shouts "off with his head," referring to Bob Mueller, James Comey, John Brennan and anyone else that he perceives has crossed him.
Lewis Carroll wrote the fantasy tale "Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland" in 1865. Only now is it becoming true (or not).
Thomas Bartell, Verona