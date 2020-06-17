Trump risks health of backers for ego -- Roger Beck

In our current national political climate, in addition to the pandemic, two major factors are impeding the overall health of our country.

The first is the lack of understanding of the parameters of the U.S. Constitution by many of President Donald Trump's voters. They don't know what it actually states and what it means to our institutions. They don't understand the separation of powers and the importance of congressional oversight. They don't understand the role of inspectors general to curb governmental abuse of power. President Trump has ignored, jettisoned and belittled all of these in his autocratic quest.

The second issues is that Trump voters, like the man himself, will not allow their egos to admit they made a dreadful mistake in judgment. So they spend four years making excuses for his juvenile behavior and lack of basic intelligence.

President Trump is gathering thousands of people in Tulsa to bolster his ego, poll numbers and propaganda. Most will not wear masks or physically distance themselves. Trump is perfectly willing to sacrifice these lives to massage his ego -- but he just isn't smart enough to realize in the end he's sacrificing his own supporters.

Roger Beck, Cottage Grove