Every time a candidate runs for president, Democrat or Republican, they promise to bring home troops from the senseless wars that have been going on for years or in some cases decades.
When President Donald Trump delivers on that promise and brings home troops from Afghanistan or Syria, all of the sudden it’s the "biggest blunder" of his presidency. I doubt I’m alone in this, but I’m sick of seeing young men and women come home in coffins fighting these senseless wars.
We were supposed to be in Syria for a limited amount of time. It’s about time we get out. It’s just not worth it.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon