President Donald Trump can and should criticize bad actors in the press.

Trump is an enemy of the truth OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press

The Boston Globe issued a fatwa-like call for the editors of U.S. papers to produce an editorial about the president having the gall to criticize the sloppy, ill-informed and blatantly biased “reporting” of some of the press corps.

What happens? Sheep-like compliance from 300-plus papers across the nation, including the Wisconsin State Journal. These “independent” editorial thinkers are making the president’s point that much of the press is an insulated community of group-thinkers.

American news producers are fully protected by the First Amendment. That doesn’t mean they are exempt from criticism when it is sorely needed.

William Richardson, Middleton