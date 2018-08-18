President Donald Trump can and should criticize bad actors in the press.
OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press
The Boston Globe issued a fatwa-like call for the editors of U.S. papers to produce an editorial about the president having the gall to criticize the sloppy, ill-informed and blatantly biased “reporting” of some of the press corps.
What happens? Sheep-like compliance from 300-plus papers across the nation, including the Wisconsin State Journal. These “independent” editorial thinkers are making the president’s point that much of the press is an insulated community of group-thinkers.
American news producers are fully protected by the First Amendment. That doesn’t mean they are exempt from criticism when it is sorely needed.
William Richardson, Middleton