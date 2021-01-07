Trump Republicans insult democracy -- Joe Cabibbo

It is now clear that the Trump Republicans do not have any use for democracy. True conservative Republicans have core principles, and democracy is one of those principles. That has largely been put aside by many Trump Republicans in the quest for raw power.
I base this on recent Trump Republican behavior:
- Across our nation, Republican legislators have enacted laws making it more difficult for certain groups to vote.
- Republican legislators have taken gerrymandering to a new level of sophistication, causing disenfranchisement on a whole different scale.
- Lawsuits have been filed to reverse election results they do not like.
- Trump extolled his protestors to go to the Capitol and be "wild," resulting in an occupation of our seat of government.
It is time for true patriots -- Democrats and Republicans alike -- to denounce all this undemocratic behavior. If they do not, they will have shown their true colors, and we will know what they truly are -- power hungry Trump cult despots.
Joe Cabibbo, Stoughton