Trump remains an anchor to the past -- Mark K. Allen

The time has come for the American people to shut the door on former President Donald Trump.

His presidency was marked by chaos, and his few achievements occurred more from chance than intent. For four years in office, he stoked division within this country and with our country and the world. He was given a well-run country with a good economy and he left us struggling in a pandemic.

His presidency ended, and he failed to provide the peaceful transition as required by his oath to our Constitution. Instead of retiring as an American statesman, he had retreated to sulk and complain. He continues to sow division with unproven claims about the 2020 election.

Now, as the world unites in support of the Ukrainian people, Trump is once again out of step. I will not attempt to understand his pathological devotion to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump's statements do not reflect American values or interests.

Members of the Republican Party are slowly stepping back, getting a prospective of Trump that was visible to most Americans in November 2020. Some Republicans have started speaking out.

Trump is an anchor to the past with no place in our country's future. We need to make this clear to him today, tomorrow, next November and in November 2024.

Mark K. Allen, Madison