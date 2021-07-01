 Skip to main content
Trump remains a stain on the GOP -- Richard Daniels
In articles in the State Journal last Saturday, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, embraced former President Donald Trump’s so-called “accomplishments.” They are both silent on Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Their silence is not surprising.

With over 600,000 deaths, Trump failed to keep the American people safe and secure. The New England Journal of Medicine last October was compelled to editorialize: "COVID-19 has created a crisis throughout the world. This crisis has produced a test of leadership. ... Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."

On the Capitol riot, the U.S. Senate summarized: "On January 6th, 2021, the world witnessed a violent and unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Vice President, Members of Congress, and the democratic process. Rioters, intent on obstructing the Joint Session of Congress, broke into the Capitol building, vandalized and stole property, and ransacked offices. ... Tragically, seven individuals, including three law enforcement officers, ultimately lost their lives."

Trump helped organize and encourage the rioters and then did nothing to stop them.

His failures forever stain the Republican Party.

Richard Daniels, Madison

