I went to the Mosinee rally to hear President Donald Trump speak in support for Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.
The crowd was amazing, sharing stories with down-to-earth friendly people from various parts of Wisconsin. My traveling companions and I stood for eight hours to hear our president, governor and candidates. We weren’t disappointed.
Vukmir made clear along with Gov. Walker that Wisconsin health care will not discriminate due to preexisting health conditions, because they have family members of their own with lifelong health needs. These candidates have been speaking out for farmers and business growth in Wisconsin over the last few years and have gotten results that can’t be denied.
We had a great conversation with a vendor who has followed all the rallies and traveled to Texas, Michigan, Virginia and Wisconsin. The vendor reported signs of job opportunities and growth along the way. It changed his whole opinion about how he can succeed if you just get out there and work at it.
What a beautiful day and evening with a full moon shining about our president and candidates.
Janet Oakley, Cottage Grove