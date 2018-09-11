Trump proves anyone can be president -- Michael Faas 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save If Donald Trump's election teaches us anything, it's that anyone really can grow up to be president. Michael Faas, Windsor Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Letter To Editor Donald Trump Election Wisconsin Politics President Grow Up View comments Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter