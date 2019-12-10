Trump poses a danger to democracy -- Donna Silver

The impeachment hearings have properly focused on President Donald Trump’s violation of the Constitution. Nearly lost in that single-minded focus, though, are the very real electoral implications of President Trump’s Ukrainian scandal.
Incumbency nearly always carries an electoral advantage. That is why the vast majority of congressional representative are reelected. Among other advantages, incumbents have more access to the press, and they are able to do favors for various constituencies. The history of the incumbency advantage for presidents is more checkered, but the last three president --Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- have served two terms. Incumbent presidents have all the advantages of incumbent Congressional representatives, but on an exponentially broader scale.
What if, besides the other advantages of incumbency, presidents are allowed to solicit and bribe other governments for electoral assistance? Recall Trump’s public plea during his campaign: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” Though he was not yet president, Trump has since doubled-down on colluding with foreign governments for his electoral advantage.
Trump has not just put his fingers on the election scale -- he has pounded it with both fists.
Donna Silver, Madison