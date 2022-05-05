Trump played role in war in Ukraine -- Diane Michalski Turner

Trump played role in war in Ukraine

Marc Thiessen writes in his column April 29, “Fate of Biden’s presidency depends on Ukraine,” that the Biden administration owns this war. He goes on to opine that “every day Biden wasted not providing (weapons) has put Ukraine at a disadvantage.”

In September 2019, the American public learned that President Donald Trump requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s connections in Ukraine for the purpose of undermining Biden’s bid to become the U.S. president. Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine because he wanted Ukraine to corroborate Trump’s assertion of foreign involvement promoting Biden’s presidential campaign.

In January 2020, the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan watchdog, concluded that the Donald Trump broke federal law by withholding Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine.

So which administration owns the war?

Diane Michalski Turner, Madison