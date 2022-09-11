Trump only cares about attention -- Brian Parks

Aren’t you tired of the endless Donald Trump drama? He sure isn’t -- because he is cut from the same mold as the Kardashians, whose worth hinges solely on maintaining a glaring presence in the public eye. The quality of attention is irrelevant. It only matters that their names remain forefront.

It is actually conceivable that Trump purposefully retained highly classified documents, letting a court-ordered search and seizure ensue so that he could exploit this, extending his grip on the media and us. This is his business model, and he perfected it well before his presidency.

He lacks any meaningful substance, garnering success not by creating a financially sound product but rather by endlessly trumpeting (pardon the pun) his “great” name. His talent at avoiding personal exposure financially and legally offers our nation nothing toward helping us meet the challenges of an ever-complicated world.

And most sadly of all is that he simply doesn’t care because his bank account continues to increase, he continues to shield himself from accountability and we -- his minions -- continue to suffer for it.

Do not be fooled. The only worth you hold for him is your attention. And I just caved to that. Sigh.

Brian Parks, Madison