Trump observers disrupted process -- Marianne Ewig

I worked as an observer for the Dane County recount, which was just completed, and reaffirmed the integrity and hard work of all involved in a secure election.
What was not reaffirming was the behavior of President Donald Trump's representatives who came from all over the United States to observe, attempting to disrupt a democratic process. If the goal was to ensure the process was fair and honest they would have been respectful and not interrupted tabulators while they were counting. Most important, prior to their observation, they should have been educated about Wisconsin election laws and rules, approved by our Republican Legislature and the Wisconsin Election Commission, which was created by our Republican Legislature.
Pandemic rules for protection of all were often ignored. I even overheard some Trump representatives mocking distancing rules in place.
I am proud of the professionalism of our county clerk and staff, who showed decorum during long days and evenings, doing what former President Trump required in the first place. It was a sad, stark contrast to many of the uninformed Trump representatives.
Marianne Ewig, Madison
