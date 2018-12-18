In 2016, Donald Trump took a page from Richard Nixon's 1968 playbook and ran as our new "law and order" candidate.
Now, two years later, it looks like Trump's former lawyer and fixer is providing credible and helpful testimony to investigations led by both Robert Mueller and the Southern District of New York. And for Michael Cohen's cooperation with investigators, President Trump calls him "a rat."
In yet another obvious assault on his Justice Department and the American system of justice, Trump is putting the rule of law at risk. This should be of great concern to all thinking Americans.
If a "rat" is in all of this, the rat has orange hair and resides in the White House.
It's time for all Americans to speak up and stand up for the American system of justice, which is now under unending assault by President Trump. The fate of our children and grandchildren and this great country hangs in the balance.
Richard Berg, Middleton