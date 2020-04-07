Trump must stick up for Capt. Crozier -- Gary Stern

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher was suspected of killing a wounded teenage Islamic captive with his knife and then posed for pictures with the body. President Donald Trump intervened on Gallagher's behalf.

Decorated Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was relieved of his command by the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, because he tried to do the right thing and alert his superiors of COVID-19 infecting large numbers of his crew and the need to get them help.