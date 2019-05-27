The United States wanders dangerously close to another war in the Middle East as National Security Adviser John Bolton (probably the most dangerous man in America) pushes President Donald Trump into a war with Iran.
Bolton sees this as regime change. We are in danger. President Trump doesn't understand history or war. Neither he nor Bolton ever served in the military.
In the early 1950s, the Iranians democratically elected Mohammad Mosaddegh as prime minister. When he offended us with talk of nationalizing Iranian oil, which was controlled by Anglo-Iranian Oil (now BP), the CIA staged a coup, with the help of the British.
The United States gave technical assistance to the new Western-backed government in Iran to create enriched uranium and helped the country build nuclear power plants.
Then in 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned from exile, captured the U.S. embassy, kicked the Americans out and became dictator. In the 1980s, the United States supported Saddam Hussein in the Iraq vs. Iran war.
We had few contacts with Iran until President Barack Obama, with the support of our European allies, was able to create a treaty that limited Iran's reach for nuclear weapons. In his haste to destroy everything Obama created, Trump pulled the United States out of the treaty.
Now we are one tweet away from another war in the Middle East.
Allen Knop, Madison