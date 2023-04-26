Former President Donald Trump infamously bragged in 2016, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters."

Seven years later, after having been indicted for sundry allegations of falsifying business records to conceal a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election, Trump now complains, "I never thought anything like this could happen in America."

It's an interesting dichotomy of braggadocio and incredulity spoken by someone who, apparently, sees himself as legally untouchable and as being uniquely special in the eyes of the law.

Trump’s observations reveal the mindset of an individual who has behaved unethically, illegally and immorally his entire life with minimal, if any, punitive or consequential repercussions.

No wonder Trump finds his current indictment inconceivable.

Have the chickens finally come home to roost? Is this where the rubber really meets the road? Could this actually be the moment of truth when America’s most mendacious man and biggest bully, the nation’s narcissist-in-chief, gets his comeuppance? Is justice finally to be served?

I certainly hope so.

It’s way past time for septuagenarian Trump to learn the lesson he’s been missing out on all his life: that he’s not so uniquely special after all.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

