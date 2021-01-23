Trump must hear, 'You're fired!' -- Steve Rankin

Gallagher, R-Green Bay, tells us that former President Donald Trump "urged a peaceful march" on Jan. 6. Yet Trump promoted the protest by tweeting, "Be there. Will be wild!" Gallagher says Congress should censure Trump. We know the favorite phrase of this television personality playing the role of president was, "You're fired!" It was his catchphrase in his reality TV role, and it has been the hallmark of his revolving door administration. Anything less than "You're fired!" has no meaning to him.