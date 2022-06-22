Trump must be punished for Jan. 6 -- Bob Menamin

On Jan. 6, 2021, a desperate Donald Trump, who clearly lost the 2020 presidential election, planned and publicly urged a violent mob to upend the election results and keep him in office. His actions were criminal, and he should be prosecuted as soon as possible for inciting the Jan. 6 riot (which he dismissed as a visit).

If we fail to prosecute and jail Trump for his actions, we will be saying to the world that we are not a democracy, that we are controlled by the actions of a criminal president.

We need to make a statement that we are truly a country that is ruled by democratic principles.

Bob Menamin, Verona