Trump must be made irrelevant -- Claudia Cooper

Congress needs to act now to remove President Donald Trump from office. We can’t wait until Jan. 20 for the transition of power. Congress needs to impeach now.
It’s incredibly important to do this to ensure President Trump and his family are rendered irrelevant in this country moving forward. He can no longer be an influence -- our country will not survive.
What does this say about some of the people in this country? I will not call them citizens because they are not entitled to be a citizen of this country. This includes some of the GOP leaders who encouraged this behavior with their words and actions.
Jan. 6 will go down as the worst day in our country. But are we surprised how this ended -- no. President Trump has telegraphed this for months. The minions who encouraged him or who just turned a blind eye to his behavior are also responsible for what happened yesterday. They need to be held accountable.
Claudia Cooper, Madison