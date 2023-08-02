President Gerald Ford’s failure to hold his predecessor, Richard Nixon, accountable for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress has led us to where we are today.

His pardon led to President Ronald Reagan and the Iran Contra affair. Reagan illegally sold weapons to Iran and used the profits from the sale to illegally fund the Contras in Nicaragua. Reagan was never held accountable, though some members of the conspiracy were convicted and went to prison.

This led to President George H.W. Bush. Before being Reagan’s vice president, he was the CIA director. But he claimed no knowledge of the Iran-Contra affair and pardoned those who had been convicted. He was either lying or incompetent, but was never held accountable.

This led to President George W. Bush, who started a war with Iraq based on phony intelligence, and went on to break national and international laws against the torture of prisoners. He was never held accountable.

The failure to hold past presidents accountable for breaking the laws is why President Donald Trump can’t understand why he is being prosecuted.

If we fail to hold Trump accountable for his attempted overthrow of the 2020 election, we will end our experiment in democracy.

John Hallinan, Stoughton