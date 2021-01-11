Trump must be brought to justice -- Barbara Morford

Removing the president now may save us from the dangers of his irrational behavior, but that is not enough.
His act of inciting the mob to insurrection is criminal behavior that requires consequences. If he is protected by his office, other ways must be used, whether impeachment or state charges. He must stand trial.
How can Black people be murdered with impunity -- often by police -- for selling cigarettes, carrying a toy gun or buying Skittles, while this president foments a violent attack on our Capitol and pays no price?
The lack of morality demonstrated by President Donald Trump and his enablers represents a continuing danger to our democracy. And the members of Congress from Wisconsin -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau -- and across America who condone his lies and conspiracy theories are also liable.
They must step forward to stop the “truth decay” and the dangerous growth of misinformation directed by right-wing extremists. If they fail, I fear for the future of a system of government based on reason rather than raw autocratic power.
Trump must experience the justice he has so often scorned.
Barbara Morford, Spring Green