Trump messes up response to virus -- Mark Quinn

President Donald Trump is again struggling to find his footing as to how this country’s leader is to project confidence, empathy and optimism during our country’s crisis with the coronavirus pandemic.

Infectious disease experts want widespread testing and tracing in place to get a handle on this virus. Trump declares the United States is massively testing -- which it isn’t -- but then complains that more testing "makes us look bad" because more positive results come in. Always with his eyes on his reelection bid, Trump views these necessary tests and results as detrimental to his political future. The president knows his handling of this nationwide health dilemma and its consequent crash of our economy will decide if he wins a second term in November.

So one day Trump decides his coronavirus task force will largely take a back seat to a new economic task force. Then he reverses that decision the next day stating he had no idea the coronavirus task force was so "popular." And it must frustrate Trump that most people are prudent and will not return to business as usual soon with a wave of his hand.

Mark Quinn, Madison