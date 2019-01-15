I read with amusement that Scott Walker "plans to hold a key role in President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in Wisconsin."

This makes a wild assumption that President Trump will be on the ticket. More likely, Trump will be in jail or impeached for conspiracy activities with the Russians in the 2016 campaign.

It appears that Walker is having difficulty in thinking of things to occupy his time. Reading about his plans provided a laugh-out-loud moment.

Bob Menamin, Verona