Trump may not be held accountable -- Claudia Cooper

Once again the Democratic Party is outraged by the prior president’s conduct as well as the prior Department of Justice.
With the subpoena of Democratic congressmen’s email correspondence as well as journalists' emails and phone records, the outrage continues. Something needs to be done -- we are outraged, we need a committee, we need to hold the prior administration accountable for misconduct -- and on and on.
We will still be investigating and subpoenaing well into 2022 and beyond. This is how our government works. Republicans hold the cards without the majority but are still in power. The Democratic Party wants to play by the rules, but unfortunately the other side just wants to control and win. They move on while the Democrats remain outraged.
I still have a sliver of hope that the prior administration and their misdeeds and abuse of power will be brought to justice. But it is a sliver and fading with each passing day.
Claudia Cooper, Madison