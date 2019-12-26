Trump may cost evangelicals their souls -- David Sahakian

The Christian magazine "Christianity Today" recently published an editorial titled "Trump should be removed from office." This editorial has caused consternation among evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump, as described in an article on the front page of Monday's State Journal, "Evangelicals in an uproar."
To my evangelical Christian friends: Please consider Mark 8:36, where Jesus says, "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"
I understand how tempting it is to support a president who has been cramming young conservative Christian justices into federal courts at a record pace. It looks like the evangelical cause is gaining ground across the whole world. We may soon see Roe v. Wade overturned.
But think of the behavior you are justifying. Think of the damage you are accepting.
Think of your soul.
David Sahakian, Madison