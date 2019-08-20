Well, America, it's time to make a decision.
Do we want an America like we had for the past 200 plus years? Or do we want Donald Trump's America? The two are not compatible with each other.
He will destroy all we cherish. His ability to divide us is staggering. Urban nor rural -- neither matter to him. As long as he gets a big crowd and can call people names, he will not change. He is a vile presence among us and will continue to fundamentally change what America is.
People are leaving him by the droves. Don't be left behind. The real America will gladly take you back.
Richard Nawratil, Monona