If you've forgotten, Benedict Arnold was an officer during the Revolutionary War. George Washington gave him command of the fort at West Point. Arnold proceeded to collude with the British to surrender that fort. His plan was discovered and he fled in dishonor to England and became the first infamous American traitor.
We may have another one on our hands.
By dictionary definition, a traitor is one who betrays another's trust or is false to an obligation or duty. Refusing to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution is a betrayal of duty.
President Donald Trump undermines the free press, the judiciary, the intelligence sector regularly and does not ever defend democratic norms. When he stood next to a Russian despot he could find no fault with h¡s many crimes of aggression into neighboring lands and meddling in the 2016 elections. It is becoming clear where our president's allegiance lies.
It should have been obvious from his inaugural address, odious campaign rallies, travel bans, baby prisons, tariff wars, and his withdrawal from climate and trade pacts that his loyalties do not lie with our history or the U.S. Constitution.
He has his own unknown insidious agenda. Congress, it's your move.
Jeanne Huebner, Delavan