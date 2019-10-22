President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, recently said the president withheld funds from Ukraine to pressure them into investigating Trump's political foes.
When pressed on how widely Trump uses quid-pro-quo tactics Mulvaney said "we do it all the time with foreign policy. I have news for everyone: Get over it." Mulvaney's admission represented a reversal of Trump's claims that his "perfect" call with Ukraine's president included no quid pro quo.
This is not the first time Americans have had to "get over it."
When President Trump's promise that Mexico would pay for the wall became the postponement of many U.S. military projects to fund the wall, Americans had to "get over it." When Trump repeatedly threw key advisers, like former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, under the bus because they held view points that differed from his, Americans had to "get over it." And when Trump redeployed troops he withdrew from Syria to Iraq after saying the troops were coming home, Americans again had to "get over it."
Throughout his presidency, Trump has lied about critical issues, ignored key advisers, and done whatever the heck he wants. If impeached for his actions, I guess Trump will just have to "get over it."
Bob Vetter, Madison